Movie star dance showcase spectacular set go ahead in Burnley one year after covid forced its cancellation

Basically Cheer and Fitness will present its Movie Stars showcase on Saturday, October 9th, one year after it was first due to be staged.

Students have worked tirelessly on the production which promises an evening of music and dance tunes from hit movies.

Lauren Everitt, a representative of Basically Cheer, l said: "This is a show for all the family to enjoy after all the doom and gloom of the past 12 months.

Basically Cheer and Fitness will present its Movie Stars showcase on Saturday, October 9th, one year after it was first due to be staged.

"Everyone has worked so hard and we hope it will be a sell out."

The venue for the show is the Life Church in Sycamore Avenue at 6-30pm. Tickets are £10 for adults and £5 for children (thre-17) under 3s are free.

For tickets or to join Basically Cheer please ring Lianne Bruce on 07766743934

Basically Cheer and Fitness will present its Movie Stars showcase on Saturday, October 9th, one year after it was first due to be staged.