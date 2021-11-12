Moving scenes as children, grandparents and the community pay their respects to the Fallen in Ribble Valley village

As several grandparents of children at Read Primary School are involved in community events in the village, they invited the pupils to join them on Whalley Road for the two minute silence.

Year four children walked down with their teacher, Mrs Kim Taylor, and took their places at the side of each of the soldiers featuring in a special display.

Traffic was halted and several residents came out to pay their respects and the cannon in Clitheroe could be heard signalling the two minute silence. Afterwards Mr Clive Bennett read a poem and thanked everyone involved for creating such a wonderful display.

Read Primary School pupils paid their own respects in Remembrance Day

Mrs Taylor said: "The children were moved by the information attached to each soldier figure and it helped them to have a more meaningful understanding of the day."

