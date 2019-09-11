MP meets with Clitheroe primary school student council

Ribble Valley MP Nigel Evans took time out of his busy political schedule to visit the old and new student council at St Michael and St John's RC Primary School, Clitheroe.

The school councillors met Mr Evans in their conference room and asked him questions linked to his role as an MP. They were very surprised to find out how much the renovations for The Houses of Parliament were costing.

The children told Mr Evans that they had just conducted a successful Student Council election in their school hall where they used ballot papers and a ballot box. The successful candidates were announced in a big celebration assembly. He was very impressed when he toured the school with the children, Mrs Thornton and the Chair of Governors, Mr Mark Evans.

A school spokesman said: "Following the visit, he donated £200 to the school and our new student councillors are going to seek help from the rest of the student body on how that money is going to be spent on something special for our children in school."