MP thanks National Lottery players after local charity receives vital funding

Andrew Stephenson MP

The thank you came as local group, Home-Start East Lancashire received £478,040 of National Lottery funding, supporting them as they seek to overcome social and economic challenges caused by the pandemic and build back stronger.

Home-Start in East Lancashire, based in Burnley, provides a range of services to help families.

The MP says that he is delighted with the grant and wants more local good causes to apply for National Lottery funding, saying it could be a lifeline as they begin to recover from the impact of the pandemic.

The funding is being distributed by The National Lottery Community Fund, the largest funder of community activity in the UK, which distributes money raised by National Lottery players. National Lottery players raise £36 million* each week for good causes throughout the UK.

Information about how to apply for funding can be found at The National Lottery Community Fund’s website: www.tnlcommunityfund.org.uk.

Mr Stephenson said: “It’s heartening to see Home-Start East Lancs benefitting from nearly half a million in National Lottery funding here in Pendle. This will be a huge help as they provide support to families in our local area.

“The National Lottery is supported so many groups across the country like Home-Start doing inspirational work and providing support to local people and communities through what have been some extremely difficult times.”

Elly De Decker, England Director at The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “I am incredibly proud that we have awarded almost £200m. across England so far this year, responding to needs and changes in our communities brought on by the pandemic.

“We know that people care about issues including employment and employability, supporting young people, supporting the vulnerable and creating better connections within communities to tackle loneliness.

“It’s fantastic to see that this funding, raised by National Lottery players, is having a significant impact on people’s lives across the country, helping to build back stronger communities.”

Last year, The National Lottery Community Fund awarded over half a billion pounds (£588.2 million) of life-changing funding to communities across the UK. Over eight in ten (83%) of its grants are for under £10,000 – going to grassroots groups and charities across the UK that are bringing to life amazing ideas that matter to their communities.