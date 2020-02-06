Music and a visit from a four-legged friend provides perfect entertainment for Valley's Crossroads Care

Two surprises were awaiting carers and those living with dementia when they arrived at the regular respite "Time For You" sessions which are held at West Bradford Village Hall every Thursday.

In the morning, Pets as Therapy dog Millie arrived and was welcomed with her owner, Ruth Chew. Everyone had the opportunity to say “hello” and stroke the lovely Cockerpoo if they wished too.

After a delicious lunch the Ukulele Orchestra joined the session and played and sang entertaining everyone with well known songs and music.

A spokesman said: "There was wonderful interaction with carers and their loved ones singing and dancing to the very jolly programme. At the end of the afternoon staff were delighted to see that there were smiles and happy tapping feet as everyone left."

For further information about "Time for You" please contact Crossroads Care on 01200 422104.