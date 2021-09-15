Music teacher leads students and guest performers in VIP summer fund raising concert at stunning Burnley venue

Students of seasoned music teacher Janet Westmoreland took to the stage for the concert at the Simply Fields venue.

Scheduled to take place in July Covid-19 restrictions forced it to be put back two months.

Among those performing were Janet, who has been teaching music in Burnley for an incredible 46 years, and her husband John.

The Mayor and Mayoress of Burnley Coun. Mark Townsend and his wife Kerry are welcomed to the summer concert by Janet and John Westmoreland (photo by David Westmoreland)

Held to showcase the talents of her students, guests included the Mayor and Mayoress of Burnley Coun. Mark Townsend and his wife Kerry and a number of guest performers who were David Lee, Nicola Alston, Marcia Turner, Jenny Stackhouse, Stuart Hodge and Ian Turner.

Members of the Burnley based Contempo Choir also sang for guests.

Proceeds from the concert, which stands at around £758, will be donated to Derian House children's hospice, one of the mayor's chosen causes for the year.

The coffers were boosted by around £80 thanks to Mrs Hellen Perry who arrived at the picturesque venue in civic regalia riding her highland pony, Dora, and carrying a donation bucket which guests were eager to fill with coins.

Mrs Hellen Perry arrives on Dora to help boost the fundraising for Derian House children's hospice (photo by David Westmoreland)

The Mayor was also called on to present one of Janet's students, nine-year-old Munro Harris with his certificate for passing his grade one piano exam in the summer.

Janet's other students who also performed included: Jennifer Chen, Annabel Bainbridge, Ben Marsden, Helen Davies, Jessie Xu, Louise Nguyen, Muhammad Eesa Khan, Jake North, Margaret Mooring, Quoc Anh Nguyen

Joseph Grice, Ella Wright, Joe Dickinson, Christopher Chen, Kathryn Willis and Xaria Ormerod.

Janet's son David was the photographer for the event and music before the concert and during the interval was recorded by Jack Whitham.

The Mayor presents Munro Harris with his piano exam certificate watched by music teacher Janet (photo by David Westmoreland)

Donations can still be made to Derian House by going to justgiving and searching Janet MusicSchool & Guests Summer Concert @ Simply Fields 12/9/21.