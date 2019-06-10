National Lottery boost for community projects across Pendle

Five community projects across Pendle have been given a boost with the news that they have secured National Lottery funding.

Brierfield Action in the Community, Colne Open Door Centre, Community Arts by ZK, People's Enterprise and Empowerment Forum, and St Joseph's Community Centre will share £43,884 amongst them.

The Brierfield Action in the Community grant will go towards its Women Connect project, which will allow for the development of a safe space for women to socialise as well as having parenting classes and English lessons. It is hoped it will help women from the local black and ethnic minority community to improve their life skills and increase integration.

The Colne Open Door Centre will use its grant to continue to run its community cafe to support local people with issues such as social isolation, learning disabilities and mental health issues.

Community Arts' funding will go towards its Pendle Horizons projects which will deliver a series of art/textile workshops and a final exhibition for people across a range of cultural and social backgrounds with a strong emphasis on community cohesion.

The People's Enterprise money will go towards its Take a Byte project in Brierfield, which runs IT classes to give local people confidence and knowledge in computer skills.

St Joseph's Community Centre in Barnoldswick will use its funding to upgrade its toliet facilities and improve a space well used by the local community.

Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson said: “It’s great news that once again several Pendle projects are benefiting from National Lottery funding.

"The grants awarded here in Pendle will make a real difference across our community. Whether its new facilities for St Joseph’s Community Centre in Barnoldswick, or computer classes in Brierfield these projects will have real benefits to many people.”