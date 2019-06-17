Nelson church delights young and old with summer fair

Parish of Little Marsden entertained young and old with its summer fair last weekend.

The colourful event which was held on Saturday at the parish centre raised £1,058.15 for church funds.

Volunteers ran stalls and two rooms were devoted to games and face painting while hot lunches were served up by the Men’s Group under the guidance of Sarah Reid and Wild Bill wowed audiences with his line dancing and singing

The church would like to thank everyone involved, including The Ace Centre, Costa Coffee, Going Dutch, Morrison’s Supermarket, Oddies Cake Shop, Pendle Hippodrome, Pendle Village Mill and Villeroy and Boch (Boundary Mill Outlet).