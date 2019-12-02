Nelson Methodists and Catholics reaffirm ties in shared church

A service held at Christ Church, Nelson, saw Methodists and Catholics from Lancashire unite in their shared place of worship to renew and reaffirm the Covenant which ties them together.



The ceremony was attended by church leaders from each denomination including the chairman of the Lancashire District Methodist Church, the Rev. Paul Davies and the Bishop of Salford, John Arnold.

They were joined by other members of the clergy and representatives of the congregation in the official signing of the Covenant.

During the service, a commitment was made to engage in joint worship, prayer and study to enhance understanding and value among one another, and to make a clear commitment to each other.

The church has been shared by the Methodist Church and Roman Catholic Church since 2004, which is an arrangement entirely unique to Lancashire, but the Renewal of the Covenant is a new ceremony which it is hoped will be repeated annually going forward.

In their address, both Rev. Davies and Bishop John called for those in attendance to unite in finding their common ground and to live out the message of the Gospel by helping those in our society who are in need.

Parishioner at Christ Church, Maggie King, said: “The partnership we have is just fantastic and most of all, it’s unique. It’s about more than sharing a building, it’s about learning, coming together and being tolerant of each other’s beliefs. The future is bright!”