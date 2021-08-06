New look for Burnley FC community cafe with donation of furniture worth £30,000

The 30-year-established sustainable furnishing and removal group, which annually diverts over 10,000 items of furniture from landfill for upcycling and reuse, has donated tables and chairs worth to help kit out the cafe, which is part of the Burnley FC in the Community Kitchen.

Located in Burnley’s Charter Walk shopping centre, and open every day from 10am to 2pm, the cafe serves hot and cold meals, snacks and drinks and proceeds go towards helping to fund the charity’s foodbank, which ships thousands of parcels to local people who are struggling financially.

The community kitchen also hosts regular culinary events and classes, designed to bring the people together and provide social contact for local residents.

Sam Coggin, Cogging Group director (left) abnd Ben Bottomley, partnerships executive, Burnley FC in the Community

Sara Ward, CEO of Burnley FC in the Community said: “The Coggin Group are a highly valued partner and this latest generous donation of really smart tables and chairs are a great boost to the cafe – and to the charity as a whole.

"Word is certainly spreading that the café is a great place to come and eat and we are welcoming more and more customers through the doors every day.

“Every time someone buys a drink or a meal there, that helps to support the foodbank with the essential work that they do. We really do also rely on the support of local businesses like the Coggin Group, Kelloggs and Warburtons, as well as an amazing team of staff and volunteers.”

The Coggin Group director Sam Coggin said: “It means a lot to be in a position to be able to support such a great cause as Burnley FC in the Community. I have always lived by the mantra that if you can help those in need, you do so with no questions asked.

“Our door will always be open to support Burnley FC in the Community with the donation of quality upcycled office furniture.”