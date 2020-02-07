New speed limit to be imposed on M65 between Burnley and Colne

A speed limit of 50mph is to be imposed on a major length of the M65 to allow essential drainage work to be carried out.



Motorists have long complained about flooding on the motorway after new concrete crash barriers were erected east of Burnley. The restriction will operate between junctions 11 at Burnley and junction 14 at Colne between Saturday, February 15, and Tuesday, March 31st from 7am to 8pm.

The work will take place after Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson campaigned for action after receiving numerous complaints from drivers.

He said: "Having continually raised these concerns with Lancashire County Council including meeting with the Lead Member for Highways, County Councillor Andrew Snowden, only last month, I very much welcome this news.

"At the same time, I urge the County Council to keep on top of the drainage issue to prevent any further issues when bad weather hits."