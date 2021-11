Here are some of the best shots we've had sent in to us.

If you would like to appear on the Burnley Express' Facebook 'Photo of the Day', email your snaps to

* The cover photo was taken by Mark Stinchon during the fireworks display at Towneley Park.

1. Glenn Holdsworth took this brilliant snap of the waterfall in Roughlee, Lancashire.

2. Howard Smith sent in this beautiful photo of autumnal views at Alkincoats Woodland Local Nature Reserve.

3. This beautiful shot of mist covering Pendle Hill was captured by Joyce Murray.

4. This calming scene at Thompson Park Boating Lake was sent in by Peter Warburton.