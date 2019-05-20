Obituary: Garry Roberts

Family and friends of Garry Roberts have paid tribute to a well-loved husband, father, and grandfather.



Garry, from Barnoldswick, died at the age of 80 on Saturday, May 11th and is survived by his wife of 54 years Avril, their son David, and two granddaughters - Amy and Gemma.

A resident of Barnoldswick all his life, Garry attended school in his home town until the age of 11, when he moved to Ermysted's Grammar School in Skipton. Whilst at school, he excelled at every sport at which he tried his hand, with sport going on to play an important role in his life.

Upon leaving school, Garry took an apprenticeship at Rolls Royce, where he was to work for 45 years until his retirement in 1999. Still a keen sportsman, Garry played football and cricket for Rolls Royce during his time with the company, and enjoyed a trophy-laden career with Barnoldswick Park Rovers (which merged with Salterforth Juniors to become Barnoldswick Town in 2003) alongside his two brothers, Michael and Malcolm.

At the age of 30, Garry took up golf and, naturally, found he had an instinctive knack for it. Playing off a five handicap, Garry was a member at Ghyll Golf Club for over 50 years.

"It's difficult to put 80 years into a few paragraphs but he was well liked by everyone who knew him," said Avril.

Garry's funeral will be on Tuesday May 28th at The Rolls Royce Centre at 11.15am.