An occupant of a house in Hart Street was taken to hospital as a precaution after a fire yesterday evening (Saturday).

Two fire engines from Burnley were called to a chip pan fire just before 8pm. Firefighters used a hose reel, two breathing apparatus and a ventilation unit to extinguish the fire.

Two fire engines were called to the scene

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: "One person was treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital as a precaution."