Open invitation for people to attend Burnley rally to help those struggling with mental health

The event will take place from around 9am onwards at Gannow Top bridge, where in recent weeks, police have been called on a number of occasions to assist vulnerable people. Two petitions, which have been signed by almost 3,000 people, have also been launched, calling for the bridge to be made safer.

The organiser of the vigil is Megan Greenwood who is inviting people to step forward and show their support for those who may be struggling with depression. She has also asked people for their photographs so she can laminate them and post them on the bridge so that anyone going there feeling desperate might think twice about their actions if they see a friendly face and someone who is willing to talk to them.

Megan said: "Let's look after each other and show those suffering they aren't alone and there is someone out there, even a stranger, who will listen to them and try and offer some support."

Megan also hopes that anyone who feels like they are struggling to go along.