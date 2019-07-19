'Orient Game' dugout recreated at Turf Moor Memorial Garden in memory of club legend Brian Miller

A fitting tribute to a true Clarets great has formed an integral part of the ever-developing Turf Moor Memorial Garden.



A recreation of the dugout in which former manager Brian Miller directed the Clarets in their iconic 2-1 victory in the 'Orient Game' which secured the Clarets' Football League status and possibly their very existence, has now been completed.

The garden

Peter Briggs, who has spearheaded the memorial garden, said that one of the very first aims was to have some kind of tribute to one-club man Brian Miller, who also won the league with the Clarets during his playing career, included in the garden.

Peter said: "When we first canvassed the opinion of local residents on what they would like to see in the garden, they overwhelmingly asked for some kind of tribute to Brian Miller.

"A local man, Brian was virtually unique at Burnley Football Club in that he played and managed at the Turf. Not only that, Brian left a dynasty of relatives who went on to represent the club - son David, son-in-law Derek Scott, and grandchildren Paul and Scott.

"Brian will possibly be best remembered, though, for managing the team during the now-legendary 'Orient Game' in 1987 which many fans believed saved the club from possible extinction.

Tribute to John Connelly

"A Burnley Express photograph of Brian in the dugout with arms aloft from that game has become iconic and that is what we chose to model our recreation on. It looks very authentic with a perspex screen inside and is solar-powered to light it at night."

A bench bearing a plaque to Brian's former team-mate and England international John Connelly has also been included in the garden.

Brian's family will be at the Memorial Garden this Saturday to attend an official unveiling of the dugout, before plans for the next stage, a possible statue to fellow club legend Jimmy McIlroy, are formulated.