Paddington Bear star attraction at Padiham's Party in the Park
Paddington Bear will make an appearance at Padiham's annual Party in the Park this Sunday.
Friday, 3rd September 2021, 12:30 pm
Youngsters will get the chance to meet him at the teddy bear's picnic which will take place at 1pm in Memorial Park. Children can take their own bears and follow a trail through the park, collecting picnic goodies along the route.
A free event organised by Padiham Town Council, the party runs from noon to 5pm.
There will be a variety of stalls on the day, including the Mayor of Padiham's charity stall with all proceeds going towards the Padiham Community Fund.
Attractions include a funfair, dog agility display, climbing wall, children’s entertainer, a brass band and Punch ad Judy show.