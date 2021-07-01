Padiham on Parade 1940s themed weekend will be back better than ever in 2022
One of the biggest events in Padiham's calendar, that had to be cancelled this year due to Covid-19, will be back in 2022.
The fifth Padiham on Parade will be held on Saturday and Sunday, June 25th and 26th, next year and will include a host of attractions, from military vehicles and 1940s re-enactors to live music, stalls and a Spitfire display.
The last Padiham on Parade, held in 2019, attracted a staggering 18,500 visitors to the town.
Visitors and re-enactors basked in two days of almost continuous sunshine for the event to commemorate the 75th D Day landings anniversary.
The 1940s themed weekend was packed with entertainment, dancing, stalls, exhibits and was rounded off with the moving spectacle of a Remembrance Parade organised by town councillor Vince Pridden and included a wreath ceremony.
Organised by a team of dedicated volunteers on the Padiham on Parade committee, members are working hard to make sure the 2022 event is a roaring success.
You can register to attend the event by going to padihamonparade.org.uk