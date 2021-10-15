Padiham to host poppy appeal concert as countdown begins to Remembrance Day commemorations

Tickets are already selling fast for the poppy concert at Padiham Town Hall on Friday, November 5th.

Local artistes Gavin Young, 'Mr Fiz-Eek' and Katy Barsby will entertain and all the proceeds will be donated to the Poppy Appeal.

Tickets, priced at £15, including pie and pea supper, are available by ringing Coun.Vince Pridden on 01282 771267

Well known singer Gavin Young is to headline a poppy appeal concert in Padiham as part of Remembrance Day 2021

The Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal starts from Thursday, October 28th and the Padiham branch will begin its appeal collection from Monday to Saturday, November 8th to 13th outside the Tesco store in Wyre Street.

Wreaths can be ordered through Padiham Poppy Appeal Organiser Coun. Pridden by ringing him on 07788775537 or email [email protected] Wreaths will be available to be collected from Padiham Town Hall from 11am to 1pm daily.

The Remembrance Day service and wreath laying ceremony takes place on Sunday, November 14th.

Arranged in conjunction with local churches, the town council and the Royal British Legion, the people of Padiham are invited to attend the service at the Nazareth Unitarian Chapel at 9-30am and then at the Memorial Park bandstand for the Service of Remembrance and procession to the cenotaph and blessing at 10-45am.

All those who wish to lay a wreath on the day will be invited to take part in the short procession from the

bandstand to the cenotaph to lay their wreaths.

Due to the expected number of personnel to be taking part in the wreath laying procession and final blessing members of the public who wish to attend the wreath laying are advised to leave the park afterwards by Bridge street or Knight Hill house entrance.

Any individual or organisation wishing to lay a wreath on the day are asked to contact the first officer on 01282 968781 or [email protected]

Coun. Pridden said: "We would like to take this opportunity to thank all those involved in the Poppy Appeal,