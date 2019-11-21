Paint Santa and win a bumper bag of presents for Christmas!

East Lancashire Newspapers, in conjunction with Pendle Leisure Trust, are giving children across the Burnley area the chance to win a bumper bag of presents for Christmas!

To have the chance to win, all you have to do is paint or draw a picture of Father Christmas.

We will feature the top entries in the paper in December and the design judged the best by our panel of judges will win a bumper bag of goodies, plus a Family Panto Ticket (two adults, two children) courtesy of Pendle Leisure Trust in time for Christmas.

So if you are 12 years-old or under, grab your paintbrush or felt tips now and get to work. You can make your drawing as colourful or sparkly as you like!

To enter, simply send your drawing with details of your name, address, age and telephone number (and the name of your school) clearly written on the reverse, to Paint Santa, East Lancashire Newspapers, c/o (JPI Media) 15 Olympic Court, Boardmans Way, Whitehills Business Park, Blackpool, FY4 5GU.

Closing date for entries is Friday December 13th. All entries must be no bigger than A4 size (portrait) style. Usual JPI Media competition rules apply.

For 2020, Pendle Leisure Trust has changed production companies and joined forces with Shone Productions Ltd to bring you Colne’s biggest ever pantomime - a brand new magical version of ‘Aladdin’.

Starring Bruce Jones (Coronation Street’s Les Battersby) as Abanazar; Kelsey Beth Crossley (Emmerdale’s Scarlett Nicholls) as Princess Jasmine; X Factor’s ‘Same Difference’ Sean Smith as Aladdin; comedy star Rikki Stone as Wishee Washee and the hilarious Steve Boyce as Widow Twankey, this is sure to be a hit with all the family.

Shone Productions Ltd has been producing pantomimes for many years, providing top quality productions with well-known stars from the world of film, television and the West End.

Watch Aladdin, along with his mother Widow Twankey and his brother Wishee Washee, battle against the evil Abanazar and his plan to be master of the world!

With stunning scenery and lots of special effects, amazing costumes, fantastic music, hilarious jokes and lots of audience participation, come and find out what happens when Aladdin meets a beautiful princess; is double-crossed by his wicked uncle; finds himself trapped in a cave and what he wishes for when he discovers a genie in a lamp, in this magical production for all the family.

To book tickets, call the Box Office on 01282 661234 or buy online at www.themuni.co.uk