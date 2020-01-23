Pair of Pendle pubs bought by Thwaites

Two popular Pendle pubs have been bought by the Daniel Thwaites Brewery.

The Pendle Inn, Barley, and the Hare and Hounds, Foulridge, were bought by the national brewer based in Lancashire.

The Pendle Inn, Barley

Set at the foot of Pendle Hill, the Pendle Inn was built in 1930 and has become popular with walkers, cyclists, groups, families and the local community.

Rick Bailey, executive chairman at Daniel Thwaites, said: "The Pendle Inn is a beautiful, country pub in a walkers paradise. It has developed a great reputation and has just come through a very successful and busy Christmas period. We love the area and are excited about taking it forward and building on its already excellent reputation.

"The Pendle Inn's location, in the shadow of Pendle Hill, makes it ideal to join our growing family of outstanding properties in great locations.”

The business will continue to trade as normal, with the team transferring into Daniel Thwaites, which has around 250 pubs, inns, hotels and spas around the country.

The Hare and Hounds, Foulridge

Vendor of the Pendle Inn, Joanne Lowcock, said: “The time is right to retire and I am looking forward to spending time with my grandchildren. I am really pleased a local company has purchased the property and I am sure it will be in good hands.”

Last month Daniel Thwaites acquired the Hare and Hounds, in Foulridge, which also has five ensuite letting rooms and 60-covers. Thwaites is already familiar with the Lancashire village, where it also owns The New Inn.

The sale of both properties was handled by leisure property specialist Fleurets, who exclusively specialise in the sale and valuation of hotels, restaurants, pubs and leisure property.