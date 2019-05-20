Paraglider airlifted to hospital after crashing on Pendle Hill

A paraglider pilot suffered serious injuries after crashing into the Nick 'O Pendle Hill.

Police, paramedics, members of the North West Air Ambulance and Rossendale and Pendle Mountain Rescue teams were called to the scene yesterday afternoon (Sunday).

A spokesman for RPMR said: "We were called by the police and were initially told the paraglider had suffered an ankle injury, but this was not the case. He had sustained substantial injuries and was airlifted to hospital.

"We were on the scene for more than two hours."