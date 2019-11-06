Paranormal conference will discuss Pendle Witches, UFOs and ghosts

A major paranormal conference is returning this month.

The conference, which comprises two days of lectures by researchers and academics, has been organised by the Lancashire Anomalous Phenomena Investigation Society (LAPIS).

Janet Walkey, one of the event organisers, said: “While it is described as a paranormal event the subjects covered are actually really wide ranging and might include some that people wouldn’t necessarily think of as paranormal.

"With talks ranging from UFO and ghost investigations to myth-busting the story of the Pendle Witches, the event is expected to be attended by people from all over the UK.

"Anyone who attends for the first time will find that these events are really welcoming and anyone who attends alone will probably leave having made a whole bunch of new friends."

The LAPIS Conference is being held on November 9th and 10th at the YMCA on St Albans Road, St Anne's. Tickets and full details can be found at lapisparanormal.com. Tickets will also be available on the door.