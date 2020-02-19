Pendke councillor calls for flood compensation for residents and businesses

Local flood campaigner, Coun. David Whipp, is calling for the Government to compensate people whose homes and businesses are flooded.

The West Craven Lib Dem councillor is demanding a change in the government's approach after homes and businesses were flooded during recent storms.

Earby's New Cut beck at the vulnerable point of Boot Street

He said: "Sometimes, the government provide funding for people affected by flooding, such as after the Boxing Day floods in 2015, but on far too many occasions there's no money on offer.

"A flood is a flood is a flood and for the people affected, that is devastating. There needs to be a consistent approach to helping those whose homes are flooded - many of whom haven't got insurance because of previous flooding events. The government need to act, and act fast."

Coun. Whipp raised the issue as an urgent matter at last week's meeting of Pendle Council's Policy and Resources Committee and has now included his plea in a four part resolution to be discussed by the full council next week.

His motion thanks volunteers, staff and emergency services for their work fighting flooding together with those carrying out flood alleviation schemes. It also requests Pendle's MP to get flood alleviation funding for areas affected by repeated flooding.

Skipton Road, Barnoldswick where a new 500,000 project successfully prevented flooding

"It's possible to reduce the risk of flooding," added Coun. Whipp. "The successful scheme at Ghyll Meadows, Barnoldswick shows that it can be done. The project was completed in the nick of time just before this year's storm season began, without it we could well have had more homes flooded.

"According to the Environment Agency, effective flood defences in Earby will cost over £8m. The Environment Agency may pay half that amount as it stands. Without a substantial injection of funding, homes in Earby will remain at risk every time there's heavy rainfall. This cannot be accepted.

"I'm hoping to get support across the board for my proposals and see some real action for a change. I'd due to meet the chairman of the Yorkshire Regional Coastal and Flood Committee (Prof. Colin Mellors) next week to press the case for progress."