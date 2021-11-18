Pendle charity bids fond farewell to 'amazing' manager who has helped thousands in need

Dawn Lange, who ran the Open Door Centre in Colne for 14 years.

Dawn Lange ran the Open Door Centre in Colne for 14 years, during which time it was awarded a number of prestigious accolades including the Queen's Award for Voluntary Service in 2011 – the highest award given to volunteer groups across the UK.

The aim of the Open Door Centre is to provide assistance to poor and marginalised people through improving confidence, mental health and wellbeing, reducing isolation, and raising aspirations.

They also aim to prevent food poverty, debt, unemployment and homelessness.

Dawn first started at the centre in 2004 in her role as a support worker before going on to manage the centre from 2007 onwards.

Catrina Higson, a colleague of Dawn at the centre for 16 years, said: “It has been a pleasure to work with Dawn for so many years, she has given me so much support and help over the years and I will miss her dearly.”

Dawn plans to spend her well-earned retirement relaxing with husband Wayne, enjoying holidays together.