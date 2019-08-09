Pendle charity serves up free meals to help tackle the homelessness crisis in Burnley

A Nelson charity has been serving up generosity by feeding the homeless in Burnley.

The Hajjah Naziha Charitable Organisation has been giving out hot food, snack packs, hygiene kits and offering free haircuts at the Thompson Centre car park every Wednesday evening.

The idea was spawned after a meeting in May with Manchester charity Organic Soul, who have held a Friday-night feed in Piccadilly Gardens every week for over a month. During

Ramadan however the organisation hosts a 30-day initiative where the homeless and hungry can come every night for a hot meal, cup of Chai, fresh fruit, cold drinks and more.

HNCO’s Gulshan Rehman said: “Homelessness is an epidemic in this country and people, not just in cities, but towns such as Burnley, Accrington and Blackburn are becoming invisible to those who just walk by."

Gulshan added: “Lots of us take for granted the fact that we have a full fridge and food cupboard at home but for too many the time in between meals is unacceptably long.

Knowing that they get a hot meal and some other food to take away even just once a week is a life line for men and women living on the streets of our local towns and cities. We are also hoping to take this campaign to Birmingham in the near future and maybe even further afield after that.

“It’s not just for the homeless however, and there are no questions asked at the feed; it is not for us to judge why someone would come and use the service. We know of people that have a roof over their head but not enough funds to pay for fuel to cook; others are just lonely and want to come and have a nice chat over a cup of tea. We welcome everyone.”