Pendle company trying to challenge the stigma of mental health

Colne-based software house Tharstern has become the first company in Pendle to sign the ‘Time to Change’ Employer Pledge.

Tharstern signed the pledge, to demonstrate its commitment to changing the stigma around mental health and supporting their staff.

Time to Change is a growing movement, aiming to change the perception of mental health by working with companies to develop an action plan to get employees talking about mental health. Since signing the Employer Pledge, 95% of employers said it had a positive impact on their organisation.

Tharstern prides itself on its employee engagement programme and has recently elected two Employee Champions in the workplace, so employees can speak to them confidentially at any time and receive advice on the support available to them.

Tharstern’s Employee Champions, Rowan Smart and Elouise Sylkie Pemberton, recently attended a St John Ambulance two-day course in Mental Health First Aid at Work.

Elouise said: “I’m proud to be part of a company that takes the wellbeing of its people seriously. I feel privileged to be taking on the role as Employee Champion and I aim to make a real positive difference for my colleagues."

Tharstern’s ‘Time to Change’ pledge signing event involved a speech from Tharstern chief executive Keith McMurtrie endorsing the pledge to all the company.

“One in four British workers are affected by conditions like anxiety, depression and stress every year.

"We are proud to be signing the pledge so we can let our employees know that we are dedicated to supporting them through any mental health issues they may be experiencing.

“We are totally committed to making Tharstern a fantastic environment to work and by environment, I don't just mean the offices and the facilities, it has a broader meaning that also covers staff wellbeing, happiness and satisfaction.”