Pendle Hill runner rescued after slipping and injuring hand

Volunteers from the Rossendale and Pendle Mountain Rescue Teams came to the aid of a woman who slipped and seriously injured her hand while running on Pendle Hill.

RPMRT were contacted by the North West Ambulance Service on Saturday morning after the runner fell on the hill.

A spokesman for RPMRT said: "A vehicle was deployed to search the summit whilst other team members ran and walked up Ogden Clough. The runner was located, walked to a 4x4 vehicle and transported to the awaiting ambulance. She had 'degloved' (broken) her finger. She was taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital."