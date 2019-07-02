Pendle Hill summit survivors raise £15,000 for homeless charity

The hottest day of the year so far lulled a group of charity fund-raisers into a false sense of security when they set out to camp atop Pendle Hill.

Around 50 hardy souls spent the night on top of the famous hill for Survival on the Summit, when the hot weather of Saturday gave way to a chilly windy by night.

Reaching the summit

The event raised around £15,000 for SafeSpace, who provide accommodation for young homeless people in Pendle and Rossendale.

Paul White, one of the organisers, said: “We all sett off walking up the hill around 6pm and we felt a bit like frauds because the weather was so lovely.

“However, that soon changed when we got to the top, like it often does on Pendle. As the evening and night went on the wind became really strong and it was bitterly cold.

“Sadly, we were in the clouds the whole time so we didn’t really a sunset or sunrise, but we did see some weird light show in the sky around midnight.

Trig point

“Managing to sleep was very difficult, many in the group didn’t manage to get any sleep, but that really gave a taste of how hard life on the streets is for homeless people.”

Sponsored by Pendle company Silentnight, the event was also supported by Rossendale and Pendle Mountain Rescue Team whose members helped transport portaloos and other equipment up the hill. Winfield’s of Haslingden also donated equipment.

The Barley Mow also provided a well deserved breakfast for the campers, which included BBC presenters Graham Liver and Mike Stevens as well as Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson.

Positive Action in the Community, which runs the SafeSpace supported accommodation project for young homeless people, organised the event.

Charity manager Claire Bennett said: “We were delighted to be able to mark our 21st birthday by putting on such an iconic event. Never before have people had the opportunity to sleep out on top of our most iconic landmark.

“The money will be put to really good use too, supporting young homeless people right here in our area. We’re so very grateful to everyone who’s jumped on board to support this momentous event.”