Pendle Leisure puts call out for volunteers to help promote arts and culture
Pendle Leisure Trust is looking for a number of digital connectors to help promote arts and culture in Pendle.
The volunteers will help Pendle Leisure Trust’s cultural development manager promote arts and culture on offer in the borough to local communities, through marketing, social media and word-of-mouth.
Fiona Whitty, said: “As Pendle Leisure Trust’s newly appointed cultural development manager, I am so excited to engage young volunteers to help us promote arts and culture in the borough.
“Becoming a digital connector is the perfect opportunity for young people to build confidence, learn new skills - such as marketing, photography and social media skills - and help to engage with and encourage communities to tap into their own creativity.
“We are specifically looking for young people to work as part of a friendly and supportive team of staff and volunteers.
"They will help to promote arts and culture in Pendle – and in return, gain professional skills that will benefit their future.
“It’s the perfect starting point to kick-start any young person’s passion or hobby, whilst doing something positive for the community at the same time.”
People aged between 16 and 24 can apply.
To find out more, email [email protected] or call 01282 661944.