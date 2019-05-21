Pendle Mobile Hut to be unveiled at special art event at The Garage

The intriguing Pendle Mobile Hut will be unveiled at a special art event this weekend.

The hut will be launched by In-Situ on Saturday from noon to 3pm at The Garage in Brierfield.

Designer and architect Nick Wood joined forces with Pendle Hill Landscape Partnership to build the hut, which will tour the area over the next four years. Nick's work has previously been featured in Channel 4’s Cabins in the Wild.

Andy Abbott, of In-Situ, said: "We are excited to be launching the mobile hut. It's been a real pleasure to see Nick’s process and the way the design takes inspiration from Pendle’s physical and social landscape. You will be seeing the hut pop up in locations around Pendle over the coming years - keep an eye out!”

The event will also feature the return of Five Verses on Six Sacks of Earth, the mobile micro opera created by artists Nastassja Simensky and Rebecca Lee in response to the archaeological dig at Malkin Tower Farm in June. It will premiere a short film about the project and a live performance of one of the songs from the opera.

Guests can find out about Heritage Lottery funded projects, including peat restoration, building of paths and a shelter, projects with children and isolated adults, art commissions, historical research into radical people from Pendle’s past, and archaeology and training in traditional skills.

There will also be Talkaoke, a live talk show about Pendle Hill, plus the Pendle Pie and Peat Pud food tasting competition.

Entry is free.