Pendle MP encourages local women to prove that This Girl Can

Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson has lent his support to Sport England’s This Girl Can campaign which is helping millions of women and girls get active.

Sport England first launched the National Lottery funded campaign in 2015 in response to fewer women than men being regularly active.

It has since received widespread praise for its realistic and empowering portrayal of women and girls, and to date has encouraged more than 2.9 million women to take up more sport or physical activity as a result.

Five years on, there’s still more to do – with recent research undertaken by Sport England showing that 63% of women say the way exercise is often portrayed on social media has a negative impact on them. But This Girl Can campaign is proving that no matter what your age, ability or interest is, there is an activity for everyone.

Mr Stephenson is also calling for local community groups, charities and sports clubs in Pendle to take advantage of the new funding Sport England is making available to help provide activities for women to get active.

The This Girl Can Community Fund is open for applications until 25 February 2020 and will be awarding grants of between £300 and £10,000 to 50 community groups and projects across England who are creating opportunities for women to get active or play sport.

Mr Stephenson said: “I’m proud to support Sport England’s This Girl Can campaign to get more women and girls active. The record numbers of women playing sport show that This Girl Can has really struck a chord, but clearly more needs to be done.

"I’d urge local groups and organisations – not just sports clubs, but any community groups who work with women and want to arrange activities or classes to encourage women in Pendle to get active and to apply for funding from Sport England and The National Lottery”.