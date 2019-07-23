Pendle MP welcomes road repairs fund but councils face bidding competition

Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson has welcomed the announced by the Secretary of State for Transport that a further £398m. is being provided to local authorities for road repairs and congestion easing across our road networks.

However, the Government is launching a competition for local authorities to bid for £198m. of funding for highways maintenance in 2019/20 and 2020/21, and for funding of £150m. to ease congestion pinch points in 2021/22 and 2022/23. Both competitions are designed to improve local roads in England outside London.

This follows the announcement earlier this year of a Highways England study into congestion in Colne at the end of the M65, which is yet to report.

Mr Stephenson said: “I welcome this additional investment into our road network. This is on top of the investment for improving congestion along Vivary Way and the current study into the feasibility of Colne and Villages Bypass. I continue to work with colleagues at Lancashire County Council to ensure Lancashire secures its fair share of this funding.”

Following the announcement County Coun. Andrew Snowden, lead member for Highways at Lancashire County Council, said: “Between the county council and the Department for Transport, Lancashire has already had an extra circa £20m. spent on our roads above and beyond what was planned when we won control."