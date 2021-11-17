Pendle personal trainer's delight after lifting national fitness award

Holly Lynch and husband Endrit Shehu celebrating the award win at the Fitness Professional Awards.

Holly Lynch, who teaches Lancashire Adult Learning Gym Instructor and Personal Trainer programmes as well as Nelson and Colne College’s 16-19 sports programmes, scooped the Female Personal Trainer of the Year title at the Fitness Professional Awards, held at Liverpool Hilton.

The award relates to Holly’s personal training work outside college which she has done for 10 years and recently led to the opening of her own studio and gym, Empower HQ Training in Barrowford.

Holly said: “I’m still stunned that it was my name called out on the night! You really don’t know what they’re looking for, so I had a no idea that I would win. I have a true passion for health and fitness and love working with people both, so to get this award is amazing.

“A lot of work has gone into the creation of Empower HQ over the past year and to know that the public have nominated me for the award is incredible and I cannot thank them enough.

“Empower HQ opened in October and I really see it as a community hub of activity. But I have not done it alone, so this award is for everyone involved my journey so far – and there’s more to come!"

Empower HQ, based in Lower Clough Mill, boasts a studio and gym, where a number of classes are held every day, from HITT workouts to pilates.

Holly said: “We really wanted to be able to offer something for everyone, whether looking for strength focused workouts, cardio burns or recovery conditioning sessions and it really has seemed to hit the mark with clients of all ages and ability.