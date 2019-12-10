Pendle Powerfest event welcomes Carl Fogarty and raises £3,000 for local charities

The Pendle Powerfest team have continued their charitable work this week as they presented cheques totalling £3,000 to St Roccos Hospice and The Outcry Theatre Company in Colne.

Run by volunteers, Pendle Powerfest organises motor shows on a non-for-profit basis and are dedicated to donating any proceeds to worthy local causes. This year's show at Nelson and Colne College was another great success with former World Superbike Champion Carl Fogarty MBE in attendance.

The group will soon be hosting their annual Easter Egg Run, which sees them deliver eggs to local hospitals by means of a convoy of supercars, allowing the children from the hospitals to sit in the cars and have their pictures taken. If you have a supercar and would like to take part in the run, head to the group's Facebook page.