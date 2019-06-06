Pendle Rotary members enjoy fascinating talk about the power of horses

A Pendle Rotary Club enjoyed a fascinating talk about the power of horses.

The Two Caths aka Hornby & Birtwistle Coaching shared the beneficial experiences of Equine Facilitated Coaching with members of the Barnoldswick and Earby group.

They offered a taste of the wisdom of human and horse working together, informing their audiences that the animal in question feels human vibration, mirrors their thoughts, feelings and behaviour and provides a non-judgemental learning space.

Catherine Howley, who has worked with Rotary President Kathryn Mendoros in the past, delivers training to corporate, public and the voluntary sector in Lancashire.