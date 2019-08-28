Pendle's Josh Hindle tuning up for Everything Bublé in his new show

Award-winning Pendle singer Josh Hindle is returning to the stage with his unforgettable Michael Bublé tribute act.

Josh, who is well-known throughout the area as a gifted wedding singer and showman, will be giving his unique performance as the Canadian crooner at the Colne Municipal Theatre this September.

The fantastic Everything Bublé show is one not to miss as Josh, joined by a live band, will take you through a full catalogue of the Canadian singer’s hits collection, including ‘Nobody But Me’, ‘Feeling Good’, ‘Haven’t Met You Yet’, ‘Love You Anymore’, ‘Such A Night’ and many more.

With all the charisma and distinguished voice of the man himself, make sure you book your tickets for this unforgettable tribute to Michael Bublé.

The evening is a full seated concert style show so you can get the best feel and love of the music.

Doors open at 7pm for an 8pm start on Saturday, September 7th.