Pendle's King of Swing returns to Hippodrome for an afternoon of croon

Renowned wedding singer and entertainer Josh Hindle is returning to his hometown Pendle stage for a swing spectacular from some of the greatests crooners to have lived.

Award-winning Josh will be appearing at the Pendle Hippodrome Theatre in Colne this Sunday featuring his live band as they take you through a show of songs from the likes of Michael Buble', Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Nat King Cole and many more.

Forget the recent cold, dark and wet evenings as Josh's show will be held at 2pm, an ideal time for fans of all ages tohear one of the best singers around.

There will also be free tea and coffee to all ticket holders at the interval.

Tickets, costing just £10,can be booked by visiting www.ticketsource.co.uk