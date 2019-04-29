Pendle school celebrates victory in hockey competition

Earby Springfield School were crowned Pendle Champions at the 2019 Pendle Hockey Tournament.



The mixed team of boys and girls competed against five other Pendle primary schools in the competition held at Marsden Heights High School.

They were undefeated throughout the competition, scoring over 20 goals and only conceding two.

It is the second year that Earby have triumphed in the Pendle Hockey competition.

Earby will now go on to represent Pendle at the Lancashire School Games held at Stanley Park in

Blackpool in July.

Headteacher Dawn Liversidge said: "The children have been practising weekly in all weathers to

prepare for the tournament and this dedication is reflected in yet another sporting triumph for our

school."