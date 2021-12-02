Pendle village pub walks have raised a glass and £2,000 for good causes

Walkers assembled outside the Alma Inn

The walks, from The Alma Inn in Laneshaw Bridge near Colne, take place on the first Sunday at each month and see around 70 people taking in the local area. They began in August of this year, and December will be the Inn’s fifth walk.

Walks so far have included; The Footsteps of the Brontes, The Barnside Murders, Kelbrook Moor, and Heyroyd House and The East Colne Way. The next walk will take place on Sunday December 5th and will see a walk along the Lancashire Yorkshire border, with a nod to Lancashire Day the week before.

The Alma Inn provides complimentary bacon sandwiches and coffee before the keen walkers set off, but they can leave a donation to a chosen cause and the generous ramblers have so far raised almost £2,000.

More of the walkers

The Pub Walks are led by Laneshaw Bridge resident Paul White who said: “It’s been great that The Alma have provided the refreshments and it’s been fantastic too, to be able to plan each of these walks each month and show people just how much history we have here, right in walking distance”.

So far, the walks have raised money for the North West Air Ambulance, the Children’s Eye Cancer Trust, and the village events for Laneshaw Bridge village itself.

The pub’s group’s managing director Joycelyn Neve said: “It’s been great to be able to put on this really popular community event once a month, but also to raise money for some really important causes too.

“By running the walks, I think it’s really opened our eyes too, to just how much there is right on the doorstep of the Alma Inn. It’s fantastic to be able to be part of that legacy of telling the story of the history right on our own doorstep, from the Brontes, to how the bridge itself, Laneshaw Bridge, was built from the stones of a murder’s house. There’s so much history right here."