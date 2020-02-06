Pendle wedding photographer's snap of the day is 'Picture of the Year'

A wedding photographer from Pendle has tied up a top industry award after his snap of a happy couple was named "Picture of the Year".

Peter Anslow from Trawden captured a beautiful moment in the Lancashire rain last August with his photograph of happy couple Mickey and Kasia Fothergill on their wedding day at the Higher Trapp Hotel, Simonstone.

Peter and wife Angela

Indeed, the photograph was so impressive it was voted Picture of the Year 2019 in the Wedding Community Awards.

Peter, who runs Peter Anslow Photography from his home in Trawden, said: "It's a very proud moment for me, I'm certainly pleased with the photograph.

"On the wedding day in question it just never stopped raining so I asked Mickey and Kasia if they's be happy to do a 'brolly shot'. Thankfully they were more than happy to brave the elements and it turned out beautifully."

Peter (60) who collected the award with wife Angela and also does publicity shots for the Pendle Hippodrome Theatre, started his career in sales, but for the last 12 years has turned his photography hobby into a full-time business.

The happy couple, meanwhile, were so happy with the result they have booked a styled shoot with Peter for later in the year.