Pendle woman's amazing Slimming World journey

A Pendle woman has shed 4st 8lb - the same weight as her grandson!

Carol Kelly set herself the target using her grandchild as inspiration when she joined Barrowford Slimming World - and she achieved her goal in just 10 months.

Carol said: "I feel so much better and can now play with my grandchildren without being out of breath. It's like I’ve got a new lease of life.

"My wonderful husband supported me every step and he lost weight too."

Janet Barnes runs Slimming World groups on Wednesdays at 3pm, 5pm or 7pm, and Thursdays at 7-30am or 9-30am at The Barn Pendle Heritage Centre.