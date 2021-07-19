Pendleside Burnley Colour Dash should brighten up weekend

A competitor at a previous Colour Dash

The fun-filled event takes place at Towneley Park on Saturday, July 24th, when hundreds of people will either run, jog or walk two 2.5km laps while passing through four ‘Colour Blast Stations’ and be showered in powder paint.

Sammi Graham, Pendleside’s head of events and fundraising, said: “The more people sign up and take part the more it will help Pendleside’s recovery from the pandemic.”

Sammi said: “The colour dash is for all of the family, young and old. It’s just so much fun. It’s the first weekend of the school holidays so it’s a great way to start the summer break. While people must pay a registration fee which covers the cost of the event we are asking for them to also get sponsored to raise funds for the hospice.”

Entry is £15 for adults and £10 for children for which you will receive a colour dash T-shirt, a bag of paint to throw on the start line, a medal and a goody bag. People can register on the day but will be asked to make a donation of £10 on top of the registration fee in lieu of sponsorship.

While people will be encouraged to complete the course they can drop out at any stage. The event kicks off at 10.30am with face painting, dancing and live music as well as various stalls and refreshments.