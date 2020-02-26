Pendleside Hospice chief executive announces decision to leave

The chief executive of Pendleside Hospice has announced she will be leaving later in the year.

Helen McVey is to take up the role of chief executive at St Catherine’s Hospice, Preston, in August.

Helen (50) joined Pendleside as clinical services manager in 2004 and became chief executive in January, 2015.

During her time at the helm, Pendleside has achieved a collection of business awards including the prestigious Red Rose Health and Care Business of the Year 2019; the BIBA Third Sector Business of the Year 2019; and the Pendle Business Awards ‘Making A Local Difference’ award 2018.

This year Pendleside has been shortlisted in the Red Rose Awards categories for In-House Training and Retail Business.

The hospice has also forged close working relationships with partnerships with Burnley Bondholders, Pendle Connects, Burnley and Nelson and Colne Colleges, Burnley FC In The Community, Pendle Leisure Trust and UCLan.

Apart from the day services and inpatients operation at Pendleside, Helen has also overseen the largest Hospice At Home service in the North-West and has helped manage the most successful hospice Corporate Challenge fundraiser in the country – for the last two years the challenge has raised around £150,000 each year.

She also led the hospice’s successful 30th anniversary celebrations in 2018.

Helen said: “It is with a heavy heart that I am leaving my role as chief executive at Pendleside. I have not taken the decision lightly as I feel very fortunate to have worked for such a fantastic organisation for almost 16 years.

“However, I do feel that this is a career opportunity that I couldn’t pass by. I will be forever grateful for the support I’ve had from everyone at Pendleside; trustees, staff, volunteers, people in our local community, supporters and service users.

“Until I leave in August I will be committed as ever to move the work of Pendleside forward and into the future.”

David Brown, chairman of the Pendleside trustees, said: “Helen has done a brilliant job for Pendleside both in her role as clinical services manager and as chief executive. She will be a difficult act to follow.

“We are fortunate Helen will be with us until August which should give us time to find a worthy successor. She leaves us with our best wishes for a successful future.”

A trained nurse, Helen has a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing via a cancer and palliative care pathway from Manchester University and a Masters degree in hospice leadership from Lancaster University.