Pendleside Hospice garden to have makeover thanks to Sainsbury's landmark birthday

Sainsbury's in Burnley has announced Pendleside Hospice as its chosen charity to be supported as part of the superstore's 150th birthday celebrations.

A group of volunteer colleagues from the store will take part in a gardening project at the hospice as part of the supermarket’s landmark birthday celebrations, which includes 150 days of volunteering across the country.

Each week, a number of colleagues will be volunteering at Pendleside Hospice to help maintain the gardens there. Initially they will be preparing the garden for the hospice’s upcoming Sunflower Appeal, then they’ll turn their attention to the garden area by the Family Centre.

Sarah Holdsworth, fundraiser at the hospice, said: "The colleagues will be able to make this area their own, as it’s in need of a little TLC."

Tom Mellett, store manager said: “We’re really excited to be helping a local cause so close to our hearts – it’s a great way for our colleagues to come together and support the community. It’s so important for us to give back to our local community and what better time than in our 150th year.”

A Sainsbury’s spokesman said: “In this landmark year, we want to give back to the communities we have been a part of for a century and half and bring them into the celebrations.

"The diversity of causes that our colleagues care about just goes to show the values that run through our business – and we’re looking forward to seeing the impact these 150 days has on the people we care about.”