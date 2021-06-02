Pendleside Hospice's MEGA Raisathon gets off to a brisk start

Representatives of 35 businesses taking part in the MEGA Raisathon are pictured by drone outside Towneley Hall

The Raisathon is, due to Covid-19 restrictions, replacing Pendleside's biggest fundraiser, The Pendleside Corporate Challenge, which normally takes place throughout the summer and in 2019 raised £146,000.

The launch and netwalk – networking while walking – was sponsored by Harrison Drury & Co Solicitors and took place at Towneley Park.

The walk is the first of a series Pendleside intends to organise throughout the year.

Guests were welcomed by radio broadcaster Simon Brierley, who is also host membership director at East Lancashire Chamber of Commerce; Helen McVey, Pendleside’s chief

executive; and Christina Cope, the hospice’s head of corporate fundraising, who is managing the MEGA Raisathon.

The Raisathon will run throughout June, and Christina said: “I am sure the MEGA Raisathon will be fun and successful as the 35 businesses try to raise as much money as possible by staging events and fundraising stunts.