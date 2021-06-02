Pendleside Hospice's MEGA Raisathon gets off to a brisk start
More than 60 people representing 35 businesses took part in Burnley and Pendle’s first ‘netwalk’ at the launch of Pendleside Hospice’s MEGA Raisathon.
The Raisathon is, due to Covid-19 restrictions, replacing Pendleside's biggest fundraiser, The Pendleside Corporate Challenge, which normally takes place throughout the summer and in 2019 raised £146,000.
The launch and netwalk – networking while walking – was sponsored by Harrison Drury & Co Solicitors and took place at Towneley Park.
The walk is the first of a series Pendleside intends to organise throughout the year.
Guests were welcomed by radio broadcaster Simon Brierley, who is also host membership director at East Lancashire Chamber of Commerce; Helen McVey, Pendleside’s chief
executive; and Christina Cope, the hospice’s head of corporate fundraising, who is managing the MEGA Raisathon.
The Raisathon will run throughout June, and Christina said: “I am sure the MEGA Raisathon will be fun and successful as the 35 businesses try to raise as much money as possible by staging events and fundraising stunts.
“We are delighted to have the support and sponsorship for the campaign from JM Glendinning Insurance Brokers.”