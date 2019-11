Firefighters rescued a casualty and administered First Aid after a blaze at a property in Windermere Avenue.

The fire, which broke out yesterday afternoon, involved a pan which had been left on the hob.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: "There was one casualty who was rescued by firefighters and given first aid and oxygen therapy prior to the arrival of ambulance crews.

"They were later taken to hospital for checks. Crews were in attendance for one hour and forty five minutes."