Photo gallery: Huge point for the Clarets as they all but secure Premier League survival Burnley fans had a Bank Holiday Monday to remember thanks to a hard fought 2-2 draw with Chelsea. Did our photographer catch you cheering on the team at Stamford Bridge? 1. Chelsea v Burnley fan photos Clarets fans cheer on the lads away at Stamford Bridge. Photo: Rob Newell/CameraSport other Buy a Photo 2. Chelsea v Burnley fan photos Clarets fans cheer on the lads away at Stamford Bridge. Photo: Rob Newell/CameraSport other Buy a Photo 3. Chelsea v Burnley fan photos Clarets fans cheer on the lads away at Stamford Bridge. Photo: Rob Newell/CameraSport other Buy a Photo 4. Chelsea v Burnley fan photos Clarets fans cheer on the lads away at Stamford Bridge. Photo: Rob Newell/CameraSport other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2