PHOTO SPECIAL: Clitheroe Castle Parkrun celebrates International Women's Day
A special celebration saw 126 people turn out and pay homage to International Women’s Day during the weekend's Clitheroe Castle Parkrun.
Representatives of 16 different clubs took part in the popular run in the scenic grounds of the castle and it attracted people from as far as Gateshead, Blackpool, Durham, Skelmersdale, South Manchester, Preston, Newcastle, Burnley and Birkenhead. Participants were invited to wear something purple in support of the initiative and organisers weren’t disappointed.
1. Runners wear purple for the special event. Photo: Paul Dudbridge
Runners wear purple for the special event. Photo: Paul Dudbridge