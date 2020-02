And it proved to be a poignant 10th birthday party for Grab and the Grand’s co-founder, Steven Lancaster, who saw his 15-year-old daughter Erin play a starring role in Six. “Grab has been a blessing for us and I’m a super proud dad to see Erin in the winning act,” said Steven after seeing Six win Grab, the Ribble Valley inter-school talent contest. Pictures by Rob Browne and Aaron Calvert

1. The talented top 4 The talented top 4 other Buy a Photo

2. Joel Taylor Joel Taylor other Buy a Photo

3. Saanvi Reddy Saanvi Reddy other Buy a Photo

4. Bonnie Anne Bonnie Anne other Buy a Photo

View more